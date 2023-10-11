Bitgamo's Record-Breaking Crypto Rates

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Bitgamo , the rising star of the crypto exchange world, continues to make waves with its remarkable achievement of delivering the highest crypto-to-fiat conversion rates in the market. As of September 21, 2023, Bitgamo proudly registered exchange rates of $29,200 for Bitcoin, $71 for Litecoin, and $1,750 for Ethereum, marking an astonishing 10% increase compared to rates available on most other exchanges.

Bitgamo 's innovative strategy for achieving these outstanding conversion rates involves the strategic redistribution of cryptocurrencies to the Middle East and countries worldwide that lack crypto-friendly policies. This is made possible through Bitgamo's extensive network of trusted third parties, enabling the exchange to offer superior exchange rates while facilitating access to crypto assets for individuals in these regions.

However, Bitgamo 's success is not solely attributed to its industry-leading conversion rates. The exchange has rapidly gained popularity due to its highly sought-after no-KYC (Know Your Customer) exchange policy. Based in Luxembourg, a jurisdiction that treats cryptocurrencies as commodities, Bitgamo is not legally obliged to request KYC documentation from customers selling crypto. Additionally, the platform allows users to sell cryptocurrencies in countries with stringent crypto regulations by declaring them as commodities.

Bitgamo has garnered praise from its growing user base for its user-friendly interface and lightning-fast transaction speeds. Executing a transaction on Bitgamo is as straightforward as using a wallet, with most transactions completing in just around 20 minutes. The exchange also boasts a dedicated live support team available 24/7 to promptly address customer inquiries and issues.

Gabriel Weber, Director of Communications at Bitgamo , stated, "We have consistently achieved the highest market rates for crypto-to-fiat transactions for quite some time now, and we've done it once again today. Furthermore, selling crypto on our platform requires no documentation whatsoever, as we prioritize your privacy above all else."

For more information about Bitgamo and its groundbreaking cryptocurrency exchange services, please visit Bitgamo's official website .

About Bitgamo : Bitgamo is a cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2020 by a reputable financial firm. Its mission is to address privacy-related challenges while introducing the benefits of cryptocurrencies to nations where acquiring or owning them presents difficulties. Bitgamo achieves up to 10% higher crypto-to-fiat rates than the market average by strategically dispersing cryptocurrencies through a network of trusted third parties.

Gabriel Weber

