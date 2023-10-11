Best Pre-Launch Kentucky Sports Betting Promos And Bonuses

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



Kentucky residents eagerly anticipate the launch of online sports betting following a successful opening two weeks of retail sports betting. Gamblers contributed to a two-week handle of $4.5m in retail sportsbooks; similar activity is expected online. Licensed sportsbooks are currently offering new players the opportunity to claim several exciting pre-launch bonuses ahead of September 28. Below, we have listed the best Kentucky sportsbook bonuses and promo codes ahead of the highly anticipated launch. Note: offers expire after launch on September 28. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Best Kentucky Sports Betting Promos

Sportsbook Promo Code Bonus bet365 BETTINGCOM Bet $1, Get $365 on Launch Day DraftKings No Promo Code Required $200 Bonus Bets on Launch Day BetMGM PRENDBONUS $100 Bonus Bets on Launch Day FanDuel No Promo Code Required $100 Bonus Bets on Launch Day Caesars Sportsbook NDKY Deposit $20, Get $100 on Launch Day

bet365 Bonus Code

All new users at bet365 can claim $365 in bonus bets on launch day from just a $1 wager. This offer features the largest return of bonus bets from all of the brands on the list and comes from one of the most respected bookmakers worldwide. Join bet365 to claim this offer in time for the launch on September 28. Use the bet365 bonus code BETTINGCOM upon registering to be eligible for this promotion.

CLAIM BET365 KENTUCKY BONUS CODE HERE

DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings is offering new customers in Kentucky the opportunity to claim $200 in bonus bets on launch day. New users that join before the launch on September 28 can earn their $200 worth of bonus bets in the shape of 8 x $25 bonus bets to use on sports such as the NFL and College Football.

CLAIM DRAFTKINGS KENTUCKY PROMO CODE HERE

BetMGM Bonus Code

Another one of the most well-known bookmakers in the US, BetMGM, is also launching in Kentucky. Users that register using the BetMGM bonus code PRENDBONUS can earn $100 in bonus bets, awarded as 4 x $25 bonus bets. New players that join ahead of the launch day will receive the bonus bets on September 28.

CLAIM BETMGM KENTUCKY BONUS CODE HERE

FanDuel Promo Code

A further $100 in bonus bets are available to Kentucky residents that register with FanDuel before September 28. The difference with the FanDuel promo is the $100 can be used however players want, be it 1 x $100 bet or 100 x $1 bets. There is also no FanDuel promo code required to be eligible for this bonus - just sign up below to begin.

CLAIM FANDUEL KENTUCKY PROMO CODE HERE

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Last but not least is Caesars Sportsbook, which is offering early sign-ups $100 in bonus bets when they make a first deposit worth $20. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NDKY to be eligible for this promotion ahead of September 28. Once new users have registered and made their $20 deposit, they will be awarded $25 in bonus bets on launch day. They will then receive a further 3 x $25 bonus bets on each of the following three Mondays (10/2, 10/9, 10/16).

CLAIM CAESARS SPORTSBOOK KENTUCKY PROMO CODE HERE

You May Also Be Interested In

Acroud Media

View source version on newsdirect