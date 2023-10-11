Sleap.Io Launches World's First Web3 Hotel Booking Platform

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Pioneering the Future of Travel and Hospitality

In celebration of World Tourism Day, Sleap.io is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Web3 hotel booking platform. Taking a leap into the future of travel, Sleap.io seamlessly incorporates cutting edge decentralized technology and cryptocurrency to deliver an unparalleled game changing user experience.

User-Focused Booking Simplified

Sleap.io, users can effortlessly connect their cryptocurrency wallets with popular options like Metamask and Coinbase Wallet to access exclusive user rates. When users initiate a search for accommodation, the platform goes a step beyond the conventional booking process by minting the request into a unique non fungible token (NFT). Every completed booking is also minted into its own unique NFT, offering not just a confirmation but the promise of future transferability and additional layers of utility. This innovative approach allows hotels and partners to respond with personalized real time offers to Sleap.io users.

Web3 in Travel: Just the Tip of the Iceberg

The integration of Web3 technology into the travel industry is still in its early stages, but recent initiatives by major airlines like Lufthansa and Etihad signify that a larger transformation is underway. With specialized blockchains like Camino Network focusing solely on travel, it's evident that we're only at the beginning of this monumental shift. Michael Ros, the Founder of Sleap.io, shares his thoughts, stating, "Being the pioneering hotel booking platform operating on the blockchain fills me with immense pride. However, it's not merely about being the first; it's about our commitment to excelling in this emerging Web3 era. The adoption of Web3 is rapidly gaining momentum, and we are enthusiastic about leading the way in this industry-wide evolution."

Industry Recognition and Financial Backing

In July, Sleap.io successfully closed an investment round featuring prominent investors such as Falkensteiner Ventures, Next Floor, Ralf Usbeck, and Tectris.vc. Alongside this financial backing, the platform has been honored with several accolades, including winning the Epic Web3 Awards in June. Sleap.io is also in the running for Europe's Top Web3 Startups at European Blockchain Convention in Barcelona and has been nominated for the Travolution Award, further solidifying its standing in both the Web3 and travel industries.

Strategic Partnerships: A New Milestone for Web3

An influx of high profile partnership announcements in Q4 of 2023. Sleap.io is not just forming alliances but is strategically embedding itself within the larger Web3 ecosystem. The platform is partnering with some of the largest Web3 companies and communities, creating building blocks for a robust, interconnected Web3 network.

Blockchain's Role in Disrupting Costs

By harnessing blockchain technology, Sleap.io substantially reduces transactional fees and commissions, traditionally as high as 15-30% of the average booking value. The platform is built on the Camino Network blockchain, which is tailored for the travel industry and offers high cost-effectiveness. Thanks to the decentralized nature of cryptocurrency, the need for traditional banking systems is eliminated, resulting in significant cost savings for travelers. This financial innovation underscores Sleap.io's commitment to providing a more affordable and transparent booking experience.

Advanced Personalization Through AI

Set for a Q1 2024 release, Sleap.io will introduce an AI driven feature that provides travelers with highly personalized hotel recommendations based on user preferences. Dynamic photo sorting will enrich the visual journey, with continuous learning algorithms refining the user booking experience over time.

Unveiling Market Potential

As the global hospitality market reached nearly 4.7 trillion U.S. dollars in 2023 and is forecast to grow to 5.8 trillion U.S. dollars by 2027, the opportunities for Sleap.io are monumental. With projections indicating that the number of crypto wallet users will reach 1 billion by 2025, Sleap.io is ideally situated to cater to a high spending, tech savvy demographic.

Conclusion

Sleap.io is not just offering a new way to book hotels; it's revolutionizing the entire experience of travel. By creating a user centric, efficient, and hyper personalized ecosystem, Sleap.io is at the forefront of redefining how the world engages with travel and hospitality.

About Sleap.io

Sleap.io is the start of a new travel era with the world's first web3 hotel booking platform. Through cryptocurrency wallet integration and NFT booking, Sleap.io provides exclusive user rates and personalized offers. Backed by prominent investors and industry recognition, Sleap.io is strategically partnering within the Web3 ecosystem. Built on the Camino Network, Sleap.io aims to reduce middlemen elevating the high costs imposed on hotels and customers, enhance personalization with AI, and capitalize on a growing market to redefine travel for the tech-savvy user.

About Camino Network

Camino Network is the travel industry blockchain and is backed by more than 150 industry supporters and CHF 10 million in funding. Camino Network is fueled by the Camino token, it provides the global travel industry with a versatile network to expand current business models and to create new touristic products that will delight travelers and business partners.

