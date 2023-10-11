Digitalapicraft Partners With Google For API Marketplace Growth And Hires HSBC Veteran As CTO

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Organisations around the world are rushing to build API (application programming interface) marketplaces to foster greater connectivity between them and their partners and users. Global spend on API marketplaces is set to reach $50b by 2030 and helping organizations make them a success, DigitalAPICraft is today announcing their partnership with Google and the appointment of HSBC exec Marco Tedone as CTO as they scale the business.

APIs form the connection points between platforms and ecosystems. Every connected mobile app, every website and every application deployed on a cloud service uses APIs and the number of APIs within organizations is growing rapidly. This has led to the prominence of API marketplaces which provide numerous benefits to developers and organizations. They simplify the process of designing and developing new applications and integrating and managing existing ones.

A major advantage of the API marketplace is improved collaboration, as APIs facilitate seamless communication among various cloud applications and platforms. This allows for automated workflows and enhanced collaboration in the workplace, bridging the gaps between disconnected systems and preventing information silos that can hamper productivity.

Bharath Kumar, CEO and founder of DigitalAPICraft :“Large organizations often operate in isolated silos, each composed of numerous factory teams. One recurring challenge faced by these enterprises is the need for standardization of tools and the consolidation of platforms and runtimes. This issue is compounded by the growing complexity of APIs, including various types such as Rest, GraphQL, AsyncAPI, gRPC, SOAP and others. Enterprises grapple with multiple API platforms such as Apigee, Kong, Mulesoft, Azure, AWS spanning the multi-cloud and On-Premises environments. This diversity poses API security risks, with numerous unmanaged and unsecured APIs, as well as ad-hoc API development practices, further complicated by irregular developer and partner onboarding processes.”

“An API Marketplace would serve as a unified platform to consolidate existing tools and API platforms used by various teams and groups, providing a consolidated API catalog view and fostering collaboration and standardization throughout the enterprise.”

To address these challenges businesses, DigitalAPICraft's One API product suite is an Enterprise-grade, white labeled API Marketplace to efficiently publish, consume, collaborate, govern and monetize internal and external APIs for developers, product owners, and 3rd Party Partners & developers.

Today, DigitalAPICraft is partnering with Google Cloud as an ISV (Independent Software Vendor) partner and the DigitalAPICraft white-labeled enterprise API Marketplace is now available on Google Cloud marketplace . This partnership presents Google Cloud customers to quickly integrate with DigitalAPICraft and underlines the strength and depth of the offer. It offers a unique scale-up opportunity for the company.

DigitalAPICraft has also appointed Marco Tedone as CTO. He joins the company with nearly two decades banking experience, the last 12 of which while working for HSBC, where he led the API Strategy and Governance as well as Modern Architectures for the group. He brings extensive experience in running successful API Programmes and knows the dynamics that power API programmes in large and successful enterprises.

DigitalAPICraft was founded in 2017 by Bharath Kumar. He and the core technical team were part of the team that built the Apigee Edge API platform (part of Google Cloud). Today, they are a global team of over 100 spread across the US, UK and India.

Bharath Kumar added:“APIs play a crucial role in enabling digitization. They provide the foundation for modernization and help organizations build successful business ecosystems. Software engineering leaders must develop a systematic approach to manage and govern the use of APIs across their organization”.

