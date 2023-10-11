Bestgrowthstocks.Com Issues A Comprehensive Analysis Of Avalo Therapeutics

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTX) recently announced the elimination of $35 million in debt paving the way for future growth and innovation.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network.

LIGHT (Lymphotoxin-like, exhibits Inducible expression, and competes with HSV Glycoprotein D for Herpesvirus Entry Mediator (HVEM), a receptor expressed by T lymphocytes; also referred to as TNFSF14) is an immunoregulatory cytokine. LIGHT and its signaling receptors, HVEM (TNFRSF14), and lymphotoxin β receptor (TNFRSF3), form an immune regulatory network with two co-receptors of herpesvirus entry mediator, checkpoint inhibitor B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA), and CD160 (the LIGHT-signaling network). Accumulating evidence points to the dysregulation of the LIGHT-signaling network as a disease-driving mechanism in autoimmune and inflammatory reactions in barrier organs. Therefore, we believe reducing LIGHT levels can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

Avalo has an experienced leadership team with decades of successful leadership in drug development in the biotech and pharma industries. The team is led by Dr. Garry Neil, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, who brings a wealth of experience leading teams who have successfully brought drugs to the market, including serving as Group President, Pharmaceutical R&D and Corporate VP of Science & Technology at Johnson & Johnson. Additionally, Dr. Neil served as Chairman of the Board of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., which was acquired by Pfizer Inc. for $6.7 billion in March of 2022. Dr. Neil currently serves on the board of directors of Celldex Therapeutics.

