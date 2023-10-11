Graft Polymer's New Slovenian Plant Key To Unlocking Industrial-Scale Solutions

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Welcome to Wednesday's business update. In this video, we focus on Graft Polymer (UK) PLC's milestone-the commissioning of its expanded Slovenian plant.

Chairman Roby Zomer says this new facility doubles the company's production capacity to 6,000 tonnes per year and opens doors for industrial-scale partnerships.

We'll also delve into the company's recent contract achievements, including a significant U.S. approval for its GraftBio drug delivery system. Where it has been approved for sale over-the- counter as a part of the MGC Pharma ArtemiC COVID treatment.

Stay tuned as we explore how these developments are setting the stage for Graft Polymer's future growth and market expansion. The core business of the group comprises polymer modification and drug delivery system developments. The group has developed a proprietary set of polymer modification technologies which uses recycled raw materials and a closed loop system to reduce waste.

Towards the end, we'll touch upon the financials, examining the 27% drop in revenue to £240,000 and the 35% increase in operating losses to £1.03 million during this pivotal transition period.

For more information on the company, and to see interviews with the Chairman, Roby Zomer, visit:

