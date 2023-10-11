Wagerwire Announces Partnership With Sportsbook Platform Provider SB22

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

WagerWire , a marketplace technology and media company serving sportsbooks and bettors, announced today it has signed a technology integration partnership with innovative sportsbook platform provider SB22 . As part of the deal, WagerWire's proprietary marketplace technology will be integrated into the sports betting products that SB22 builds for its customers. With WagerWire, SB22's customers will have the option to have bets be tradeable inside their own applications via an in-sportsbook marketplace as well as on the WagerWire app.

“WagerWire's mission is to improve the betting experience through advanced betting capabilities, open market efficiency, and engaging content and media,” said Zach Doctor , Co-founder and CEO of WagerWire.“It's refreshing to work with the forward-thinkers at SB22. WagerWire fits like a glove into their focus on building innovative, high-tech and industry-changing platforms for gaming operators. By unlocking secondary market activity for sports bets, and the social engagement that happens on top of this marketplace, WagerWire is an engine for leveraging an operator's audience into the most active, engaged and passionate customer base in the industry.”

SB22 joins WagerWire's growing roster of companies in its flagship partnership group that are looking forward to bringing bet trading to a mass audience. This announcement comes on the heels of WagerWire's recent partnership with industry innovator Betr , founded by Joey Levy and Jake Paul .

Earlier this year, an independent survey of sports bettors commissioned by WagerWire found that 90% of bettors would prefer to sign up for a sportsbook with a secondary marketplace, signaling the strong consumer demand for this product. The survey also found that 76% of bettors would place more bets and 72% would place larger bets if a secondary market was offered, demonstrating the value to sportsbook operators of adding this functionality.

“During our discussions with the WagerWire team, it was abundantly clear that integrating WagerWire's technology into our business offering is not only an incredible value add for our customers, but also puts us miles ahead of other platform providers,” said Vik Shrestha , Chief Commercial Officer of SB22.“Our mission is to offer the best possible experience for sports bettors. Integrating WagerWire into our products does that.”

WagerWire first came onto the scene when it announced its seed round in 2022 with backing from the likes of Miami Marlins co-owner Roger Ehrenberg (IA Sports Ventures and Eberg Capital), Joey Levy's 305 Ventures , NBA All-Star Richard Jefferson, and SimpleBet co-founder Scott Marshall, among others.

About WagerWire

WagerWire empowers bettors to take control of their action and treat their bets as assets that can be bought and sold at any time. WagerWire's proprietary marketplace technology can be directly embedded into sportsbook apps, and also powers the WagerWire app that serves as an aggregated marketplace of bets across partner sportsbooks. WagerWire also has a Media Network that generates daily content“By Fans, For Fans”. You can find WagerWire @WagerWire on Twitter and LinkedIn, or @WagerWireLive on TikTok and at WagerWire.com.

WagerWire is dedicated to providing users with a responsible gaming environment. If you think you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, resources are available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About SB22

SB22 has created the definitive next generation sports betting platform certified for GLI-33 and designed for the US market. It is modern, scalable, and modular, with all its functionality, including its proprietary PAM, completely integrated from the ground up. SB22 is the first mobile-centric, fully automated, cloud capable, and VR/AR-ready tech platform in the sports betting industry.

For more information on Product:

Bailey Irelan

View source version on newsdirect