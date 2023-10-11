Ramp Adds Support For Casper Network

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Ramp Network , a financial technology company building payment rails connecting crypto to the global financial system, has added support for Casper Network , the decentralized platform renowned for its enterprise-grade scalability and security. This exciting collaboration will further simplify the process of purchasing crypto on the Casper platform, enabling users to effortlessly buy crypto using fiat currencies.

"This collaboration with Ramp Network underscores our commitment to provide user-friendly experiences,expand accessibility and foster broader adoption" said Alizee Carli, Executive Director in charge of Ecosystem Development at Casper Association. "By combining our robust blockchain infrastructure with Ramp's intuitive fiat<>crypto gateway, we're ensuring that our community can transact with ease, security, and speed."

With Ramp's seamless integration, users can purchase crypto on Casper's platform directly using bank transfers or other fiat payment methods, without needing any third-party exchanges. The integration allows new users, even those unfamiliar with the cryptocurrency ecosystem, to easily access and engage with the Casper platform.

The security of user transactions is a top priority for both Casper and Ramp Network. This collaboration further emphasizes the importance of safeguarding user transactions and data. Transactions will be faster and more efficient, thanks to the combined capabilities of both networks.

Jose Atalaya, Geo Expansion & Ecosystem Manager at Ramp remarked, "We're thrilled to collaborate with Casper, one of the most innovative and reliable platforms in the blockchain space. Together, we are making crypto more accessible to everyone, and this partnership is a significant step in that direction."

The integration is live, with both teams already worked closely to ensure a smooth and successful launch.

The Casper Association is the not-for-profit, Switzerland-domiciled organization responsible for overseeing the network and supporting its organic evolution and continued decentralization. By seamlessly integrating with existing technology stacks, Casper empowers both small and large organizations to harness the full potential of blockchain technology and create solutions that address real-world challenges. Utilizing open web standards, Casper enables the rapid development of cutting-edge blockchain applications.

Ramp is a financial technology company building solutions that connect the

crypto economy with today's global financial infrastructure. Through its core

on- and off-ramp products, Ramp provides businesses and individuals across

150+ countries with a streamlined and smooth experience when converting

between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. Ramp is fully integrated with

the world's major payment methods, including debit and credit cards, bank

transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more.

