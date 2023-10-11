Global Lithium Says New Ore Sorting Technology Is A Game-Changer

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Global Lithium Resources Ltd (ASX:GL1) MD Ron Mitchell tells Proactive the company has enjoyed further success in the second stage of ore sorting trials at its 100%-owned Manna Lithium Project, 100 kilometres east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Stage two achieved a 1.64% Li2O spodumene ore concentrate (SOC) and complements earlier trials performed on Manna pegmatite ore. These trials show ore sorting technology can be utilised at Manna to upgrade the pegmatite ore to boost concentrate production at the Manna Processing Plant.

“Both trials have demonstrated that the Manna pegmatite ore body is highly suited to ore sorting. This work will unlock further value for the Manna Project through potential early production of a SOC product and increase spodumene production for the main concentrator,” Global Lithium project director Tony Chamberlain said.

“The high-grade SOC product will be a very attractive product for potential offtake partners. The company is nearing completion of a pre-feasibility study in relation to SOC and is in discussions with several potential partners.

“With ore sorting now being incorporated into the main flowsheet, this will enhance the economics of the project due to the expected generation of additional revenue. The Manna Lithium Project DFS is due for completion in the first quarter of CY24.”

