Ruatech Redefines IT Excellence Using Comcast Business Technology

Comcast Business today announced that it is providing RuaTech with technology solutions – including Comcast Business Mobile lines and Comcast Business Internet – that help the New Mexico-based business create a more connected, agile and productive work environment, empowering its teams to deliver exceptional results and bolster client satisfaction.

Founded with a vision to redefine IT landscapes, RuaTech has rapidly emerged as a frontrunner in providing comprehensive technology solutions to businesses of all sizes. With a track record of seamlessly integrating cutting-edge systems into diverse business operations, RuaTech has gained a reputation for excellence in optimizing IT infrastructure for enhanced productivity. The company offers a variety of IT services to its clients, including diagnosing and troubleshooting technology issues as well as providing recommendations on new tools or processes needed to optimize their clients' operations.

RuaTech is a small business that operates out of Silver City, a rural area in New Mexico. With one office space in the city, the company's employees are often connecting virtually with their clients, resolving IT issues without ever being present in a physical space. Recognizing the pivotal role that connectivity plays in its operations, the company needed to find a technology provider that offered reliable, fast service despite the less populated location it's based in. Comcast Business was the best choice for the company's needs.

“Our customers come to us to resolve technology problems, which means we don't have any room for technology issues on our end – thankfully, Comcast Business' solutions have provided us with the peace of mind an IT organization needs to do business,” said José Velasco, CEO and owner or RuaTech, who also oversees day-to-day technical operations.“Moreover, they take the time to have conversations with us on our needs, which makes our small business feel just as important as any bigger company.”

The technology solutions provided by Comcast Business are perfectly tailored to bolster RuaTech's IT operations. Comcast Business Mobile lines ensure that RuaTech's team can remain connected and agile, facilitating efficient communication and real-time collaboration regardless of whether they are in office, or offsite. Furthermore, Comcast Business Internet services empower RuaTech to handle complex projects, data-intensive tasks and client interactions quickly and reliably, ultimately enhancing the overall client experience.

“RuaTech's innovative approach to IT services aligns seamlessly with our commitment to delivering advanced connectivity and communication tools, making them a perfect fit for Comcast technology solutions,” said Robert Thompson, vice president of business services for Comcast's Mountain West Region.“We are proud to provide technology to help RuaTech reshape the landscape of IT support and redefine how businesses harness the power of technology.”

