Island Pharma Gearing Up To Start ISLA-101 Trial For Dengue Fever

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:ILA) CEO and managing director Dr David Foster tells Proactive the company is progressing towards a Single Ascending Dose study for its lead asset, ISLA-101, with preparatory work largely complete and key agreements signed. ISLA-101 is a well-known drug candidate that Island is repurposing for the prevention and treatment of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases. With the Single Ascending Dose study slated to begin next month, Island has now appointed Beyond Drug Development as the Contract Research Organisation to run the study.

Foster said,“We have been focused on moving the Single Ascending Dose study along as quickly as possible and are very pleased to be nearing the commencement point.

"Putting this agreement in place with Beyond as our [Contract Research Organisation] and naming Scientia as our clinical site are key to underpinning the study, with both organisations highly experienced in conducting studies like ours.

“Our focus now turns to pursuing ethics approval. Should all go to plan, we hope to see the first subject dosed in October, and dosing complete in this calendar year, with the study reading out in early 2024.”

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect