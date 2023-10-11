Shopistry Launches White-Label Ecommerce Platform Enabling Banks, Merchant Acquirers, And Payment Processors

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Toronto, Ontario -- Shopistry, a leading commerce solution provider powering local merchants to leading brands, today announced the launch of Private Label Commerce, the industry's first white-label eCommerce solution. Banks, merchant service providers, payment providers, and software companies can now offer merchants a modern, no-code online store and omni-channel solution, integrated with their existing offerings, growing client value, gaining revenue, and reducing churn.

The innovative approach is designed to empower traditional fintechs to deepen client relationships and compete with software providers that are increasingly offering payments and financial products to business owners as a catalyst for growth.

“Owning the customer relationship is critical and the more indispensable you become to your merchant's business the better. This why eCommerce software companies have increasingly moved into payments, loans, and more, putting pressure on traditional fintech companies. Shopistry's Private Label Commerce levels the playing field; it's a game changer to offer your clients a Shopify-like solution without the work,” said Jaafer Haidar, CEO at Shopistry.

Private Label Commerce is the latest from Shopistry and introduces a focus on small/medium businesses to compliment the company's existing products for leading brands and media and entertainment that powered growth at Oura Ring, Black Rifle Coffee, NEON and other leading brands.

“We're focused on running our business and needed a solution that's easy and integrated with our payments and banking so we can manage everything in one place. We tried others but Shopistry is easy to use and has a lot of features. The fact that it's offered by our payments company means we only have one place to go for anything we need,” said Matt Boom, partner at Boomerz Boxing & Fitness.”

Shopistry has partnered with major merchant service providers and is now open for additional partners. Key benefits include:



White-Label & Supported: End-to-End software, videos, managed support by Shopistry

Sales Enablement Program: Sales support and training to enable your sales effort

Turn-key Mobile & Web Stores : Merchants quickly start selling online

Dynamic Checkout: Single-page checkout, integrated payments, BOPIS, Shipping more

Simplified Operations : Automatic product, inventory, order, and payment integration enables seamless operations without changes to business processes

Seamless Omni-channel: Integration with in-store terminals and systems to deliver a seamless omni-channel solution Continuous Innovation with AI, Social and more: Ongoing product innovation drive further value to clients, keeping partners ahead of the game without costs

