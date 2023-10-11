Internet Legends Await... The 5 Best Meme Coins In 2023

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--







Known for their playful nature and potential to make millionaires virtually overnight, the market has become flooded with meme coins-over 570 of them, according to CoinMarketCap .

However, finding the best meme coins isn't easy. This article takes a look at five meme coins worth your time in 2023, selected on a few key criteria like their market potential, virality, and current/prospective community sizes. Stay tuned to find out which projects promise not just hype but genuine investment opportunities.

List of the 5 best meme coins in 2023The ultimate meme coin exterminatorThe AI-powered marketing maestro

The original meme mogulA subversive sensation

Building an empire beyond memes Analyzing the best meme coins of 2023

Since the world-famous rise of Dogecoin in 2020, plenty of meme coins have spawned, all aiming to grab their slice of crypto wealth. Some have been incredibly successful, but many have left investors disappointed and underwhelmed.

In researching this article, we searched for meme coins that either have a well-established presence and baseline hype surrounding them or present something different from the standard utility-less meme project. Some of these projects could be considered relatively safe bets, given their ongoing popularity. Others may be under the radar for the average meme coin investor but are expected to quickly gain traction throughout the rest of 2023 and into 2024.

Without further ado, here are five of the best meme coins 2023 has to offer.

1. Memeinator: The ultimate meme coin exterminator

With the meme coin market still blazing hot, projections about meme coins in 2023 and beyond have become increasingly popular. Perhaps most deserving of a bullish forecast is Memeinator . Standing as the antithesis of typical memecoins, it invokes the spirit of 90s action movies like the Terminator franchise with a crystal clear mission: to dominate the meme coin landscape and eliminate those weak meme projects unworthy of existence.

Weaponizing impeccable branding, hardcore marketing, and a grassroots resistance movement like the crypto world has never seen before, Memeinator is set to be something special. It aims to build a huge community of investors and supporters in a relentless march toward a $1 billion market cap. Forget about meme crypto coins that are all style and no substance; Memeinator is the real deal.

But Memeinator is more than just a viral sensation. It's set to launch the Meme Warfare game, a digital battleground where players can channel their inner action hero to destroy lesser memes. The game's ecosystem is dynamically driven by the Memescanner, an AI tool that scans and evaluates new meme coins. They're then integrated into the game, allowing investors to creatively demolish them in all manner of hilarious and chaotic ways.

In a tribute to its Terminator roots, the project kickstarted a 29-day countdown to its 29-stage MMTR presale on August 29th, scheduled to launch on September 27th. Underground crypto communities are abuzz with anticipation, speculating that Memeinator will blow past its presale goals and skyrocket upon listing.

Remarkably, 7.5% of the token supply has been allocated to a competition pool. The first prize is a trip into space with Virgin Galactic -an exciting sign of things to come. In this list of meme coins, Memeinator comes top for its unique vision of a bubbling resistance movement.

But what about the risks? As with all meme coins, there's the potential for Memeinator to fall short of building a devoted community. Delays to the Meme Warfare game could also damage the hype surrounding the project, jeopardizing the anticipated $1 billion market cap.

2. Shiba Memu: The AI-powered marketing maestro

Shiba Memu is a groundbreaking new project, positioning itself as one of the best meme coins that promise to shape the future of crypto marketing. While your average meme coin relies heavily on initial hype and human-driven marketing strategies, Shiba Memu has a unique twist-it uses artificial intelligence to autonomously market itself across the internet.

At the core of Shiba Memu's operations is a blend of cutting-edge AI tech, like natural language processing (NLP), sentiment analysis, and predictive analytics. In practice, NLP scans social media platforms, forums, and other online communities to identify conversations about Shiba Memu. Sentiment analysis then gauges the tone of these discussions, while predictive analytics analyzes past trends to predict future market behaviors.

To use an example, if a tweet mentions Shiba Memu with a hesitant tone, the AI can craft a perfectly tailored response designed to sway the potential investor. Even better, Shiba Memu evaluates its efforts and adjusts accordingly, creating a never-ending loop of adaptation and improvement-all in a quest to become the market's most talked about meme coin.

Currently, Shiba Memu is in the midst of its presale period, having raised a whopping $3.3m since its launch in July. Notably, the token's price has been increasing by $0.000225 daily. This strategy has already put early investors up 175.96% at the time of writing, with 23.45% left to go before SHMU reaches its target of a 240% climb.

In terms of risks, there is a chance that Shiba Memu will see some volatility when it initially lists on Bitmart. Beyond that, AI technology is quickly evolving-Shiba Memu's team will need to keep up to stay ahead of the curve and make sure their vision is a success.

Overall, this combination of advanced AI tech, the tremendous response to the presale, and the potential for Shiba Memu to redefine crypto marketing makes it a compelling opportunity for savvy investors. If you're seeking upcoming meme coins that will explode in value, Shiba Memu is certainly one to watch.

3. Dogecoin: The original meme mogul

Dogecoin is the one that started it all. Launched in 2014 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, Dogecoin's launch was met with an explosion of trading activity, accruing millions in volume within just a few days.

For many years, it gradually gained a devoted fanbase and saw hundreds of millions in daily volume in 2020. In 2021, following endorsements from notable figures like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, DOGE exploded by around 23,000%, making millionaires in the process.

While there are new meme coins, like Memeinator and Shiba Memu, that offer the potential to make similar returns, Dogecoin still deserves a place in any meme coin portfolio. Throughout the years, it's kept things simple, positioning itself as a user-friendly internet currency with near-zero transaction fees and instant transactions.

It's this casual approach, coupled with its instantly recognizable Shiba Inu mascot, that has maintained a fiercely loyal and often philanthropic community. From collective fundraising to recover millions lost in the Dogewallet hack to several viral internet campaigns, the Dogecoin community is unlike anything crypto has seen before. It's this community that has helped Dogecoin consistently place in the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies since 2021.

However, it's worth noting that Dogecoin's primarily community-driven value and celebrity endorsements make it a volatile investment. Its utility, compared to other established cryptocurrencies and even other top meme coins, remains limited. Moreover, much of its gains are already priced in-newer meme coins stand a greater chance of outsized returns than DOGE, given its mammoth size in the crypto market.

4. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu: A subversive sensation

While Dogecoin laid the foundational stone, HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (HPOS10I) has built an edifice so wildly unique that it's hard to look away. Surfing on the wave of Pepe's epic performance in May 2023, HPOS10I's price catapulted from $0.002224 to $0.1811 in just three months, marking an astronomical 8,000%+ increase to a high in August. It cheekily sports the ticker BITCOIN, highlighting its hyper-ironic nature.

Stepping into the project's website is like booting up a copy of Windows 98, complete with blurry GIFs and 4chan-level memes predominantly drawn in MS Paint. Unlike traditional meme crypto coins that at least make an attempt to outline their vision in a whitepaper, HPOS10I offers little in the way of any clear idea of where the project is headed. The anonymous team and scant information available online only add to the mystery and allure.

Despite its peculiarities, or perhaps because of them, it stands as the 7th most valuable meme coin with a $60 million market cap. It epitomizes the more subversive side of meme culture and seems to have monetized it successfully. Although its hype has somewhat subsided recently, HPOS10I is likely to be one of the top meme coins to explode should a resurgence in crypto meme coins occur.

However, it's crucial to note the risks involved. HPOS10I takes the concept of an extreme meme coin to new heights and has shown considerable volatility because of this. It goes beyond having no utility and offers an absurdist post-meme perspective, making its future highly uncertain. This is especially true with the glaring lack of a roadmap or cohesive strategy.

HPOS10I, while looking like one of the best meme coins to buy in 2023, given its remarkable rise, is a high-risk, high-reward gamble. Tread carefully.

5. Shiba Inu: Building an empire beyond memes

Shiba Inu burst onto the cryptocurrency scene in 2020, created by an anonymous developer named Ryoshi and inspired by Dogecoin. It quickly gained traction, spurred by Elon Musk's tweets about Shiba Inus, and amassed a loyal following known as the ShibArmy. The r/SHIBArmy subreddit currently holds 482k subscribers, many of whom deem Shiba Inu the leader of all top meme coins.

Its extraordinary growth is perhaps best seen in SHIB's price appreciation. From its all-time low of $0.00000000008165 in September 2020 to its peak of $0.00008845 in October 2021, the token grew 108,328,000%, as per CoinMarketCap.

Being built on Ethereum has allowed Shiba Inu to create some unique offerings, giving it utility beyond its closest rival, Dogecoin. For example, there are now other tokens beyond SHIB in the ecosystem, LEASH and BONE. ShibaSwap, the project's native decentralized exchange, allows users to trade, stake, and earn these tokens, enhancing the demand for SHIB. There's also a play-to-earn (P2E) mobile game, an NFT collection, an upcoming metaverse, and more.

In August, the layer-2 scaling solution, Shibarium, aimed at reducing transaction waiting times and fees, was launched. While it experienced technical difficulties initially, its growth has been explosive. According to ShibariumScan, over 1.2 million wallets have been created, and 2.7 million transactions have been conducted.

Shiba Inu is certainly one of the best meme coins for 2023, but it does come with its own set of risks. First, it's seen considerable volatility in the past. It's also worth pointing out that Shiba Inu doesn't necessarily offer anything different from other crypto projects, even with its promise of utility; decentralized exchanges and scaling solutions are nothing new. Failing to stand out in a meaningful way could suppress SHIB over the long term.

How we determined the best meme coins to buy

Meme coins are a slightly different kettle of fish compared to traditional cryptocurrencies. As such, they require a unique set of metrics to evaluate the ones worth investing in. Here are the factors that we considered:



Potential for Virality: We examined each coin's ability to capture public attention and generate buzz online. The more viral a meme coin can go, the more valuable it's likely to become.

Underrated Prices: Affordable entry points can make certain meme coins more attractive for new and risk-averse investors. We identified tokens that offer great value for the price, considering their growth potential.

Current/Prospective Community Size: A large and active community often equates to high trading volume and liquidity. We evaluated both existing community sizes and how much they're likely to grow, focusing on engagement metrics and community activities.

Availability: The ease with which a token can be bought, sold, or traded impacts its attractiveness. We considered how widely available each coin is across major exchanges or in presale. Market Capitalization: Last but not least, we assessed each coin's current or potential market cap to gauge its stability and long-term viability. A high market capitalization often indicates a more established project, although it could also mean there's less room for exponential growth.

One of the defining features of meme coins is their volatility. To mitigate the overall risks, there are a few factors to bear in mind before making an investment decision:



Your Budget: Before investing, determine how much you can afford to lose. Cryptocurrencies are volatile, and meme coins especially so. It's essential to allocate funds wisely, ideally limiting your investment to a small portion of your total portfolio.

Risk Tolerance: Meme coins are also notoriously unpredictable. Assess your own comfort level with risk to ensure that you can handle the volatility that comes with these types of crypto coins.

Utility: While many meme coins are designed solely for speculation, some offer unique functionalities, such as decentralized exchanges or gaming platforms. Research whether the coin has any real-world application that could drive long-term value.

Security and Regulation: Always check the legitimacy of the meme coin and whether it complies with regulations. This can help you avoid the scams and frauds that are unfortunately seen in the meme coin universe.

Liquidity: Check if the coin can be easily bought or sold on popular exchanges. High liquidity generally suggests a healthier market, makes entering or exiting positions easier, and reduces volatility. Community and Developer Engagement: A strong, active community and committed developers can be a good sign of a meme coin's longevity and potential for growth. Look for regular updates, roadmap achievements, and community events.

What are the best meme coins to buy in 2023?

In conclusion, these five projects on this list stand as the cream of the meme coin crop. Through intensive analysis and a rigorous evaluation, they've emerged as the five with the greatest potential for outsized returns in years to come.

While investing in meme coins always carries risk, this article hopefully clarifies which ones are seriously worth considering. For the five best meme coins of 2023, look no further than:

Memeinator

Shiba MemuDogecoin

HarryPotterObamaSonic10InuShiba Inu

