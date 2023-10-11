Substrate Artificial Intelligence Invests In "Fantastic" UK AI Market Ahead Of Listing

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Substrate Artificial Intelligence (OTCQB:SUIAF) chairman Lorenzo Serratosa and CEO Ivan Garcia speak to Thomas Warner from Proactive about the latest developments at the Spanish AI company ahead of its planned London listing.

Serratosa explains that Substrate develops its own AI technology to create, develop, and scale companies across various sectors. The core aim is to enhance profitability and sustainability using AI solutions.

Garcia gives an update on preparations for the company's Aquis listing, which he expects to complete in October or November. He emphasises the UK's "fantastic" and relatively well-developed tech ecosystem with supportive AI policies.

Furthermore, Serratosa revealed their recent acquisition of a UK-based company, Ifit Solutions, which specialises in AI-driven talent management and acquisition. This move aligns with Substrate AI's vision of leveraging AI to improve job satisfaction and company-employee compatibility. The acquisition is seen as a strategic step to tap into the UK market and further expand the scope of their technological solutions.

