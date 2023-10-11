Goodway Group Secures Spot On Newsweek’S Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces List 2023

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Goodway Group has been named to Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2023, ranking #65 among U.S. companies that have successfully established a workplace culture characterized by respect, inspiration, appreciation and employee-centric values.

This annual ranking is a result of Newsweek 's collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a renowned leadership development and benchmark research company. Results were determined based on a comprehensive survey that included feedback from over 1.4 million employees across different-sized businesses, with workforces ranging from 50 to over 10,000 employees.

Based on BPI's Spark Model, the analysis evaluated key areas such as Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of Values, Respect and Killer Achievement. Factors like employee engagement, workplace positivity and commitment to the organization's success were carefully considered to identify the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces.

“At Goodway Group, we pride ourselves in how we navigate change, foster a growth mindset and set ourselves and our clients up for continued success. We believe this recognition is a genuine testament to our unwavering dedication to maintaining an award-winning remote work culture – one that puts transparency and employee well-being above all else,” said Kandi Gongora, Chief Transformation and People Officer at Goodway Group.“We strongly believe our success is intertwined with our employees' success. That's why our infinity loop approach ensures our people feel valued, supported and empowered so they in turn can provide the highest level of service to our clients.”

Our fully remote team comes together twice a year for an incredible week-long experience in a different U.S. city where employees can learn, collaborate for strategic alignment and build meaningful connections. And that's not the only way we bring our team together – all our employees receive an Oculus headset upon hire and are encouraged to participate in virtual team-building activities throughout the year.

At Goodway, we understand the importance of ongoing education to stay relevant and ahead of the competition, which is why we offer employees a comprehensive learning platform, a $1,500 personal learning budget each year, tuition reimbursement and even set aside a day each month for employees to focus solely on upskilling and building future-ready skills. We believe investing in our employees' growth is crucial to providing our clients with the best possible outcomes.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of modern corporate culture, Goodway also gives employees the opportunity to embrace the power of deep focus and uninterrupted productivity. With our innovative flex Fridays initiative, we recommend no internal meetings to provide our employees with ample time and space to dwell deeply on critical work projects, ideate new strategies or simply recharge their batteries.

And unlike many holding companies that are moving employees to a hybrid work environment or back to the office full-time post-pandemic, this isn't Goodway's plan: We've been a remote workplace since 2006 – trailblazing this space long before it gained popularity in the pandemic era.

“With the dynamic workforce and competition for top talent, more companies are recognizing the importance of employee engagement and commitment,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.“The workplaces that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees in 2023 are more likely to attract top talent and deliver strong business outcomes.”

"Attracting and retaining top talent continues to be a challenge and top priority of executive leadership,” said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute.“The companies on this list have committed to listening intently to their employees and then creating a better workplace where employees love to come to work.”

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners-up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Goodway Group

Goodway Group is a leading data-driven and technology-enabled digital media and marketing services firm with teams in the U.S. and the U.K. Our diverse team of digital strategists, media practitioners, technologists and data scientists have won the most prestigious awards for innovative marketing technology, impactful work and inclusive remote-first places to work including being honored as a multiyear Ad Age Best Places to Work, AdExchanger's Best Use of Technology by an Agency Award and three MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The firm deploys deep expertise across both consumer and B2B marketing, including brand-performance advertising, retail media and commerce, and advanced analytics using proprietary digital programmatic technologies, data, analytics methodologies, and consultation. Goodway Group is an independent and remote-first media and marketing services firm with a 90+ year history. Find Goodway Group online at Goodwaygroupor follow us on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

