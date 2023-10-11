Gutterglove® Achieves Milestone By Guarding Over One Million Homes

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Gutterglove, a leading manufacturer of the Nation's Most Trusted Gutter Guards®, is proud to announce that it has surpassed the milestone of protecting more than one million homes.

This achievement comes after nearly two decades of dedicated effort in the industry. Since producing its first gutter guard in 2003, the unwavering commitment of Gutterglove to guard what matters most and safeguard one of homeowners' most prized assets - their homes - has played a critical role in this accomplishment. Gutterglove firmly believes that the customer's experience is just as crucial as the quality of its products.

As indicated by a 2021 gutter guard industry report conducted by the Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, the demand for gutter guards is projected to experience a steady annual revenue increase in the coming years.

"I am so proud of all the great work that our team members have done over the years to listen carefully to what matters most to our customers,” says Matt Smith, CEO of Gutterglove.“We use this feedback to keep the spirit of innovation alive and well at Gutterglove, 20 years after we first went to market with a gutter guard. We are so grateful that over one million homeowners have chosen to protect their homes with Gutterglove technology. We couldn't have done this without the support of all the suppliers, distributors, contractors, and homeowners that we serve.”

With a relentless commitment to excellence, unwavering integrity, and a spirit of generosity, Gutterglove remains firmly dedicated to its mission to protect every gutter on every home and to innovate continually within the home improvement sector.

Gutterglove is an innovation company focused on products, programs, and technology for the home improvement space. They manufacture gutter guards and accessories designed to protect any home, regardless of roof type or gutter size, with both do-it-yourself and professionally installed product options. Their innovation extends beyond products and into new programs and technology that deliver seamless support to customers and contractors across North America.

Starting in 1996 as a gutter cleaning business, the team at Gutterglove noticed gutter guards weren't performing as promised. Gutterglove explored new designs, the best materials, and customers' needs to create an extensive patented portfolio of the highest quality gutter guards available. Gutterglove is proud to offer the Nation's Most Trusted Gutter Guards®. For more information, please visit our website

