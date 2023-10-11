Classiq To Host Quantum Software Hackathon And Bootcamp On October 1

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Classiq Technologies , a leading quantum computing software company, today announced its annual quantum computing software bootcamp and hackathon, the Classiq Quest . There is no cost to participate in either event.

First up is the bootcamp, October 1-5, during which participants will learn how to fully exploit Classiq's software to design, optimize and execute quantum algorithms. One to two hours of work per day over the five days will provide students, professors and others in academia focused on electrical engineering, computer science and other related fields an excellent opportunity to learn how to develop quantum algorithms.

The quantum computing bootcamp is also a resource for those in industries such as DevOps, finance, chemistry, pharma, automotive and supply chain who want to learn how to harness the power of quantum computing. With a daily challenge on each day, participants will emerge from the bootcamp as experts on Classiq's platform and fully prepared to tackle the Quest Hackathon challenges.

Next up is the Classiq Quest Hackathon, which runs from October 8-11. The hackathon is an online programming competition open to individual as well as group participants. It is designed to reward those that can create efficient and elegant quantum circuits for a variety of important problems.

Over the four days, participants receive a series of challenges for which they must design, optimize, and execute quantum algorithms. The challenges are a combination of open and well-defined problems that fall under three quantum computing themes – applications, utility, and education – and for each theme, there are two challenges. The application challenges focus on the use of quantum algorithms for addressing real-life problems in industries such as chemistry, finance, material science, and cyber security. Quantum utility concentrates on quantum algorithms that fully exploit the capabilities of available quantum computers. The quantum education theme is targeted at quantum algorithms for educational purposes with intuitive graphics and visualizations.

“We often hear from professors that they have difficulty finding ways to teach students about quantum computing,” said Amir Naveh , chief product officer and co-founder at Classiq .“Our bootcamp offers a great way for students to get up to speed quickly on quantum computing and then test their skills with the challenges in the hackathon. It's equally relevant and useful for people on the corporate side, who are quantum curious and need an easy entry point. We're all about democratizing quantum computing.”

Last year, nearly 300 participants from 51 countries registered for the Classiq coding competition and Classiq received more than 150 solutions.

Participants must register by Sunday, October 1. Details on events, challenges and ways to participate are available at . The prize pool is $15,000. For each challenge, the first, second and third place winners will be rewarded with $1,500, $700, and $300, respectively.

About Classiq

Classiq Technologies, the leading quantum software company, provides an all-encompassing software platform with a single point of entry into quantum computing, from algorithm design to execution. Tailored to all levels of developer proficiency, Classiq aims to democratize access to quantum computing with software that equips customers to take full advantage of the quantum computing revolution. A low-code development environment ensures that a broader range of talents, including those with backgrounds in AI, ML and linear algebra, can harness quantum computing without requiring deep, specialized knowledge of how to program quantum computer hardware. Backed by powerful investors such as HPE, HSBC, Samsung, Intesa Sanpaolo and NTT, Classiq's world-class team of scientists and engineers has distilled decades of quantum expertise into its groundbreaking software development platform. Follow Classiq on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , or YouTube , or visit to learn more.

