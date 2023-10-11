Valeo Pharma Secures $5M Credit Facility Agreement With Accord Financial

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Valeo Pharma CEO Steve Saviuk joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share details the company has entered into a credit facility agreement with Accord Financial for a total of $5 million.

The credit facility, backed by a first-ranking lien on the company's short-term assets, carries interest at the prime rate plus an applicable margin. The capital secured through this facility will enable Valeo Pharma to sustain its rapid growth trajectory without resorting to share dilution, safeguarding the interests of its shareholders.

Valeo Pharma is a dynamic Canadian pharmaceutical company with a dedicated focus on the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada. The company's emphasis on respiratory/allergy, ophthalmology, and hospital specialty products underscores its commitment to delivering essential healthcare solutions.

The credit facility is a strategic move that positions Valeo Pharma to continue its expansion efforts and meet the rising demand for innovative pharmaceutical products while preserving the value for its shareholders.

