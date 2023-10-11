(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has certified Stratum @Venus Grounds, Ahmedabad as a Platinum-rated Green Building under its IGBC Green New Buildings Rating System, recognising the commercial hub's commitment to sustainable construction and green building practices.



Stratum @Venus Grounds, Ahmedabad Certified as Platinum-rated Green Building by IGBC





Located in the bustling Nehrunagar area of Ahmedabad, Stratum @Venus Grounds is a truly exclusive commercial and shopping hub that effortlessly integrates new-age concepts with time-tested methods that reduce environmental footprint while providing businesses a modern and comfortable space to thrive.





Rajesh Vaswani, Director of Venus Group , said,“We are thrilled to receive the prestigious Platinum rating from the Indian Green Building Council for Stratum @Venus Grounds. This recognition reflects our commitment to sustainability and dedication to providing a green and environmentally responsible workspace to our patrons. We believe that this certification for Stratum @Venus Grounds will encourage more real estate developers to adopt sustainable practices in their projects.”





Some of the features that have contributed to Stratum @Venus Grounds being certified as a Green Building include 133 KW rooftop solar power plant, double-glazed unit glasses for superior heat and noise insulation, use of low flow water fixtures resulting in 32.93% water savings, use of energy-efficient lighting, EV charging facility, over 75% daylighting and outdoor views, integrated building management system for optimal resource utilisation, provision of fresh air to improve air quality, rainwater harvesting to promote water conservation, 134 KLD sewage treatment plant and separate dry and wet garbage chutes for responsible wastewater management.





Stratum @Venus Grounds, home to some prominent retail brands and companies, was awarded the Green Building certification by IGBC on September 25. The certification is valid for the next three years.





For those who still wish to be a part of this iconic beautiful building, can call on 7452074520 and check for few options of offices that

are still available and be among the

lucky and proud owners.