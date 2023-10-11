Inflow Technologies & Signtel Communications Strategic Tie Up

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Inflow technologies announced a strategic partnership with Signtel Communications today. With this association Inflow will market all Signtel products through their vast network which will enable the products to reach the most remote corners of India.

The ' Technology Enabler ' business model of Inflow Technologies is an indirect model. As a technology enabler, Inflow is an extension of the technology vendor (OEM) and acts as their link to a System Integrator/Reseller and the End-Customer, are engaged in enabling their partners to deliver new technologies to their customers & enable End Customers to adopt new technologies.

As part of Channel Enablement activities, we provide Trainings, Pre-sales Technical Support, Commercial Support & Professional Services. Inflow works closely with technology vendors & partners to conduct various marketing activities, road shows, events and seminars to educate customers on new technologies and encourage them to adopt the same.

Sharing his delight Senior VP Rajesh Kumar Inflow said,“Signtel has a range of Communications products & with this partnership our bouquet is complete and the range of tech products which addresses different users in different segments. Our customer base will surge going forward with this association as communication is becoming most important in any business environment.”



Soami Bhatia, Director, Signtel Communications





In response, sharing his view, Soami Bhatia, Director, Signtel Communications said,“ This is a partnership of two big names in their own spaces .” As we work to ensure bigger and better communication through our products, Inflow's vast distribution channels will ensure that it reaches the right audience and will thus make this a win-win model for both of us and indeed turn into a fruitful partnership.





Under the“ Make In India ” initiative of Government of India, Signtel is getting into manufacturing of their own Product Line in the Telecom Sector and recently introduced Analog Push Button (Landline) Phones, which received a phenomenal response from the Market. They have also launched the latest Hybrid IP PBX that supports both the TDM as well as the IP technology and are in process of shortly introducing a Server based IP PBX as well as SIP Phones to suit any Work / Home requirements addressing the needs of all Marketing segments from SMB / Mid-Market to Enterprise as well as Government Sectors. Signtel is also getting into customized products to suit the likes of Railways and critical Defence requirements as well.





About Inflow Technologies

Inflow Technologies was founded in the year 2005 and is headquartered in Bangalore. A niche player in the IT Distribution Services market in India / South Asia. Inflow Technologies addresses the growing needs of organizations to manage and secure information more effectively and intelligently. The team at Inflow Technologies are well-versed with the latest and the most powerful technologies available today for locating, organizing, managing, retrieving, analysing, protecting, and presenting information. Being a VAD (Value Add Distributor), we cater to Cyber Security, Unified Communications and Collaboration, Networking, Automatic Identification and Data Capture & POS, Infrastructure & Application Software, Storage Management, Electronic Security products & related Services in South Asia.





We have direct relationships with 40+Global Technology vendors, have a strong channel of 2300+ partners, offering one or more solutions to 7000+ end customers.





