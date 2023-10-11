US House Foreign Affairs Committee Introduces Bipartisan Resolution On Israel

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

WASHINGTON, USA – House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Gregory W. Meeks and chairman Michael McCaul, on Tuesday, joined by 390 of their colleagues, introduced a bipartisan resolution standing with Israel as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Hamas and other terrorists and condemning Hamas' brutal war against Israel.

“President Biden has committed the United States fully to Israel's self-defense,” said Ranking Member Meeks.

“Israel is responding to the Hamas terror organization's unprecedented attack. The bipartisan resolution will demonstrate this is one issue in which the US House of Representatives is united, and I expect it to pass the House with broad bipartisan support.”

“Now is the time to show the world the United States firmly stands with our friend and ally Israel in our condemnation of this heinous attack by Iran-backed terrorists,” said chairman McCaul.“I expect this bipartisan resolution to be one of the first, if not the first items considered on the floor once we elect a new speaker. And I expect it to receive overwhelming bipartisan support.”