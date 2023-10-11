Azerbaijani Leader says termination of ‘gray zone’ upholds global law principles

(MENAFN) Azerbaijan's president stated on Tuesday that putting an end to the "gray zone" and separatism within the country's territory contributes to upholding the principles of international law and justice. This reference was made in the context of the recent resolution of the almost three-decade-long occupation of Karabakh, which is an internationally recognized part of Azerbaijan.



“Our people are experiencing the joy and pride of restoring Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and constitutional order. Eliminating a gray zone in our territory after 30 years and ending separatism is a culmination of international law and justice,” Aliyev Aliyev declared in a speech to a conference of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the town of Shusha.



Declaring that Azerbaijan has been the architect of peace plans in the area and a champion of peace, Aliyev continued, saying that a historic opportunity has presented itself to sign a peace treaty and establish the South Caucasus as “a region of peace and cooperation,” in addition to normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

