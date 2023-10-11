OPSWAT Unveils CIP Lab At Govware In Singapore, Showcasing Cutting-Edge IT/OT Cybersecurity Solutions

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Experience Cutting-Edge IT/OT Cybersecurity Solutions at GovWare and ABP Securite's HQ in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 11 October 2023 - OPSWAT , a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce the debut of its highly-anticipated Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) lab at the prestigious GovWare event in Singapore. The event will take place at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre from 17th to 19th October.As a pioneering cybersecurity firm, OPSWAT is committed to safeguarding the world's critical infrastructure against emerging cyber threats. GovWare serves as the perfect platform for OPSWAT to showcase its comprehensive IT/OT cybersecurity solutions that are designed to fortify critical infrastructure against potential vulnerabilities and attacks.'We are excited to participate in GovWare and unveil our state-of-the-art CIP lab to the cybersecurity community.' said Malcolm Rowe, VP APAC at OPSWAT. 'This marks a significant milestone in our mission to protect the world's critical infrastructure, and GovWare provides an exceptional opportunity for us to demonstrate the effectiveness of our cutting-edge solutions.'At GovWare, OPSWAT's booth (P28) will be strategically located to welcome visitors seeking to gain insights into the latest advancements in cybersecurity technologies. Industry professionals and government representatives are invited to visit the OPSWAT booth to experience hands-on demonstrations of the CIP lab. This interactive experience will showcase OPSWAT's ability to secure and defend critical infrastructures from potential cyber threats and ensure operational continuity.The OPSWAT CIP lab is the embodiment of OPSWAT's dedication to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity. It enables users to experience firsthand how its solutions integrate seamlessly into both IT and OT environments, providing comprehensive protection without compromising operational efficiency.In partnership with ABPSecurite , a CIP lab will also be located at its HQ in Singapore. This serves as a strategic location for OPSWAT's partners and customers in Southeast Asia for in depth demonstrations of our latest solutions and technology, as well as further solidifying the partnership with ABPSecurite as our regional distributor for the Southeast Asia region.'The new physical CIP lab demonstration environment at ABPSecurite's office will provide an excellent platform to showcase our latest solutions and technologies, as well as further strengthen our commitment to invest in the region to support both our partners and customers.' stated Jeremy Giam, Regional Manager at OPSWAT.Join OPSWAT at GovWare in Singapore and witness the future of critical infrastructure protection through immersive demonstrations of our groundbreaking IT/OT cybersecurity solutions. Be at the forefront of securing the world's most vital assets and learn how OPSWAT can be your trusted partner in the battle against cyber threats.For more information about OPSWAT and how to schedule a demo at the CIP lab at GovWare or ABPSecurite, visit our website at or stop by our booth at GovWare (P28).Hashtag: #OPSWAT

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a 'Trust no file. Trust no device.' philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit



About ABPSecurite

Established in 2015, ABPSecurite is a leading value-added distributor for network security and performance solutions. Headquartered in Singapore, ABPSecurite brings top-of-the-line solutions from established technology vendors, to deliver an extensive portfolio of cybersecurity products ranging from cloud, data and network security, security gateway, isolation, secure file gateway, network detection and response, application security and privileged access management. Find out more at



