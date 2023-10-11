Southco Introduces New Remote Release Accessory For Surface Mount Rotary Actuation

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 11 October 2023 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has introduced a new cable accessory for its Surface Mounted AC-15 Rotary Latch Actuators, the first multi-point rotary latch pull system on the market. This accessory is ideal for applications on trucks, RV's buses, and other vehicles where components must be lightweight, compact, and sturdy. The AC-15's surface-mounted profile ensures that minimal interior space is used, and no extra brackets are needed for mounting. The new accessory's remote latching capabilities make it ideal for larger panels, where multiple latches are needed and there is a significant distance between the most optimal actuator placement and latch placement. Overall, the remote release accessory for AC-15 Rotary Latch Actuators brings unprecedented multi-point and remote latching possibilities to a variety of industries.







Remote release accessory for AC-15 Rotary Latch Actuators

Southco's cable accessory, made up of a barrel bracket and pulley sub-assembly, features a low interior profile and simple installation process, making it easy to incorporate into existing designs. The barrel bracket attaches to the surface-mounted AC-15 actuator, and the pulley sub-assembly mounts on the interior panel surface. All users need to install a complete rotary system is an AC-15 Actuator, cable accessory, compatible cables, rotary latches, and screws. This makes it easy to upgrade existing AC-15 actuators to remote or multi-point latching.

While other cable pull accessories have been available for some time, Southco's cable accessory for AC-15 Rotary Latch Actuators is unique in its ability to support multi-point latching systems for a surface mount pull handle. This gives designers and engineers more options when placing the actuator on the panel, allowing for more efficient and ergonomic designs.

The AC-15 Rotary Latch Actuator further distinguishes itself as a highly durable and versatile solution for large panels that need to withstand long-term exposure to the elements. Glass-filled reinforced nylon housing provides the first level of protection for the mechanism inside. The remote release cable accessory itself consists of a pre-galvanized steel pulley sub-assembly, and an aluminum barrel bracket, allowing it to withstand harsh weather conditions. The AC-15 rotary actuator is available in a range of non-locking and locking options, making it a versatile solution that can fit many applications.

For more information about the Remote Release Accessory for Surface Mount Actuation, please visit or email the 24/7 customer service at .

