Vaisala's Interim Report Januaryseptember 2023 To Be Published On October 27, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vaisala Corporation
Press release
October 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (EEST)
Vaisala's Interim Report January–September 2023 to be published on October 27, 2023
Vaisala Corporation will publish its Interim Report January–September 2023 on Friday, October 27, 2023, at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 14:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala/investors.
Audiocast and conference call
An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held in English on the same day starting at 14:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:
Finland: +358 9 2319 5437
UK: +44 33 0551 0200
Sweden: +46 8 5052 0424
US: +1 786 697 3501
Passcode: Vaisala Q3
A link to the live audiocast will be available at vaisala/investors. A recording will be available on the website later the same day.
More information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020,
Distribution
Key media
vaisala
Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world, with space-proof technology even exploring Mars and beyond. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala twitter/VaisalaGroup linkedin/vaisala
Tags Vaisala
MENAFN11102023004107003653ID1107223321
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.