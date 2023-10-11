Zerobot Launches Landmark Chatbot Transforming Industries With The Help Of Customizable AI Agents

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WAYNE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The service, search, health and wellness industries are among those that have the potential to be reshaped by ZeroBot's recently released landmark chatbot offering conversational AI.Users of this unique chatbot can create their own custom talking AI agents based on personas that the user“creates” by describing who the agent should be and how they should speak and behave.ZeroBot harnesses the power of OpenAI's API to deliver a novel AI experience referred to as conversational AI. With the technology, users converse with chat agents like Tutor, Counselor, Buddy, Doctor, Mechanic and more. The chat agents are designed to be experts in their respective fields, offering specialized knowledge and assistance to users.John Alvarez, the CEO and founder of ZeroBot, believes this technology will profoundly impact individuals and businesses. Emphasizing the potential this innovation holds for the future, he said,“With current technology, your chat agent can be a fun, customizable companion, but imagine, for example, eventually having a custom agent with a travel persona planning your family getaways, or an elder care agent that adult children customize for aging parents to keep them company and provide assistance and engagement through simple conversation. The possibilities will be life changing.”Whether users choose to create a funny character or a wise life coach agent with a calm Deepak Chopra-like personality, the technological implications surpass simple AI assistance. With ZeroBot, user-created agents make way for a more customizable chat experience where bots become human-like personal assistants with actual personalities.ZeroBot began with a selection of expert personas and now has hundreds more that users have created and shared, including historical figures, celebrities, politicians and athletes. Each persona is designed to provide users with a natural conversational experience, delivering professional, silly, esoteric or matter-of-fact verbal responses based on what the user has specified for their agent's custom persona.Later this month, Alvarez will debut ZeroBot internationally with an appearance at an upcoming technology conference at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The conference will bring together investors, programmers, engineers and AI thought leaders to witness the future of conversational AI firsthand.As the visionary behind ZeroBot, Alvarez is on a mission to redefine the way the world communicates with technology by simplifying interfaces and democratizing access to powerful tools, ultimately shaping the future of voice-first interactions.To use ZeroBot technology and create a custom talking agent, visit . For the best experience, using the Chrome browser on the desktop is recommended.

