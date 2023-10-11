Hallite To Exhibit At EXCON 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Innovative sealing solutions for the construction equipment market to be showcased

- Bansidhar Gaur, managing director for Hallite IndiaHAMPTON, UK, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hallite is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at EXCON this year - South Asia's largest construction equipment exhibition. Held from December 12-16 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, the annual event brings together more than 1,500 exhibitors and 80,000 business visitors under 10 country pavilions."We acknowledge the significant role played by the infrastructure and construction sector in driving India's economic growth. EXCON allows us to showcase how Hallite India's capabilities support this fast-growing and dynamic sector," said Bansidhar Gaur, managing director for Hallite India. "Visitors to our stand will find innovative sealing solutions and products that meet the needs of the hard-working excavators, tractors, backhoes, and other vital machinery required by this sector on a daily basis. We are also shining a spotlight on our distributor partners as they are essential for meeting the needs of the aftermarket."Attending press are invited to a presentation on Wednesday, December 13, at Hallite's Stall No: N 258 in Hall 1 - Upper Level. The presentation will focus on the new Hallite 683 rod seal , 565 bearing , and 777 piston seal , introduced earlier this year, and explain the benefits they will deliver. For updates about the presentation, details about the products to be exhibited, and information about the industry specialists you will speak to at the show, please see our press kit at . For more information about EXCON, visit .About HalliteHallite is a Michelin Group company and the global fluid power industry's specialist partner in hydraulic cylinder sealing solutions. Since 1903, Hallite has manufactured specialist engineering components, mainly seals. Hallite manufactures and supplies rod and piston seals, wipers and scrapers, O-rings, bearings, and other high-performance rubber and plastic parts. Markets served by Hallite include mining, construction/off-highway, agriculture, oil and gas fluid power, industrial machines, telescopic, and mechanical/material handling.For more information, visit and follow us on Linkedin.ContactsFlavia Richards, Global Marketing DirectorHallite Seals International Ltd.+44208 481 8307Sunita Dixit, General Manager – Communications & AdministrationHallite Sealing Solutions India Pvt Ltd+91 9632641177

