Cloudsmartz Expands Board With Appointment Of Patrick Shutt As Executive Chairman

Company is Positioned to Achieve Rapid Growth as Leading Digital Experience SaaS Platform for Communication Service Providers (CSP)

- Patrick ShuttROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CloudSmartz LLC., whose Acumen360TM software enables rapid digital transformation solutions for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), announces today the appointment of Patrick Shutt as Executive Chairman to CloudSmartz Board of Directors. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for CloudSmartz, which is embarking on its next chapter in growth.Daniel Wagner, CEO and co-founder, shared,“We are excited to welcome Patrick to our Board as we position ourselves to gain market share and scale the business profitably with our SaaS model. Patrick has a strong understanding of our industry and a true appreciation for the tremendous opportunity that lies ahead. On behalf of the entire CloudSmartz team, we look forward to Patrick's contributions in this next chapter of CloudSmartz.”In his CloudSmartz Executive Chairman role, Patrick will lead the company in our strategic investment and growth initiatives. Patrick is an entrepreneur and well-respected telecom industry veteran who brings over 30 years of executive leadership and investment experience to the CloudSmartz team. Prior executive roles include serving as CEO of Unitas Global, CEO and Vice Chairman of Global Capacity, and co-founder and CEO of Universal Access. In all three Network as a Service (NaaS) businesses, the companies demonstrated robust growth and innovation. In addition to his growth track record, Patrick has led over $800m in capital markets activities. Currently, Patrick is co-founder and Managing Director at Durham Black, a merchant bank firm specializing in the global telecom market.Patrick states,“I am pleased to join the CloudSmartz Board at this critical point in the development of the business. With 10 years of operating history providing innovative software solutions to over 50 CSPs worldwide, CloudSmartz is uniquely positioned to deliver a SaaS Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that helps CSPs reduce customer churn rates and attain a competitive advantage. My role is to help the company to be adequately capitalized, enabling it to capture and keep the market leader position in the global DXP market for the CSP industry.”

