Saxagliptin Market Surges As Developing Nations Embrace Diabetes Management

Saxagliptin is an anti-diabetic drug that is taken orally. It is majorly used for type 2 diabetes. The drug is commercially available under trade name Onglyza.

Saxagliptin is an anti-diabetic drug that is taken orally. It is majorly used for type 2 diabetes. The drug is commercially available under the trade name Onglyza.

The global saxagliptin market is driven by factors such as increasing incidence of diabetes, growing risk factors such as changing lifestyle, reduced physical exercise that lead to diabetes, complexities in alternative therapies for diabetes, and high obesity. However, a strict regulatory framework for diabetic drugs and adverse effects of saxagliptin such as upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, and headache will restrain the market growth. Innovative R&D activities in the field of diabetes therapeutics and growth opportunities in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA will provide growth opportunities for the market growth.

The report segments the global saxagliptin market based on dosage and region. Based on dosage, it is segmented into 2.5 mg tablets and 5 mg tablets. Geographically, it has been analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).



By Dosage:

2.5 mg

5 mg



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA)



Competitive Landscape:

AstraZeneca plc

Prajna Generics

Sanofi

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited

Hetero Drugs Limited

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Centaur Pharmaceuticals

Wellona Pharma

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited







