Another 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts W. Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Another 6.3 magnitude earthquake jolted western Afghanistan on Wednesday which has already witnessed a series of tremors killing over 2,000 people.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth with its epicenter about 29 kilometers north of the city of Herat.

The tremors were felt in the region where several villages were leveled in the Saturday earthquake affecting over 12,000 people.

The United Nations has confirmed that the Saturday earthquake completely destroyed at least 11 villages in Herat provinceآ's Zenda Jan district.

There are no confirmed reports of the casualties from the fresh tremors yet. (end)

