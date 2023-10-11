Feuji Appoints Sai Chintala As Chief Delivery Officer,Bringing Over 30 Years Of Global Delivery Lead

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Feuji , a global technology services leader at the forefront of digital transformation, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Sai Chintala as Chief Delivery Officer. Sai is a highly experienced global delivery leader known for his expertise in Quality Engineering (QE), DevOps, and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) practices.

With a career spanning three decades, Sai has successfully led Agile, DevOps, and Quality Engineering transformation for Fortune 500 firms, ISVs, and startups in the USA, Canada, EU, APAC, and ANZ. His expertise spans creating Global Delivery Centers, and Offshore Development Centers.

In his previous role as Innominds President, he fostered innovation and global delivery strategies. His impactful leadership at Cigniti Technologies expanded it into one of the world's largest Quality Engineering organizations. In his 10 years at AppLabs, Sai played a pivotal role, propelling it to become a major player in Independent Testing and contributing to its acquisition by CSC (now DXC).

As the Chief Delivery Officer at Feuji, Sai Chintala will lead the charge in our digital transformation efforts placing an emphasis on driving technological innovation and enhancing service delivery across QE, DevOps, and SRE. He will play a key role in Feuji's ongoing mission to deliver robust digital transformation solutions to our global clientele.

In response to the appointment, Manohar Reddy, CEO of Feuji stated, "We are delighted to welcome Sai Chintala to Feuji. Sai's extensive experience and deep understanding of the technology align perfectly with Feuji's commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions. His leadership will drive our development efforts to new heights.”

Sai Chintala expressed his excitement about joining Feuji, saying, "Feuji has a great reputation for delivering advanced digital solutions, and I am happy to be a part of this talented team. I look forward to working closely with the exceptional talent at Feuji."

This strategic appointment comes at an important moment in Feuji's growth trajectory, highlighting the company's commitment to accelerating innovation across organizations and strengthening its position as a market leader. Feuji extends a warm welcome to Sai Chintala and looks forward to his contributions to driving growth and innovation in digital transformation and quality engineering services.