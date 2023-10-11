UN General Assembly votes to elect 15 fresh members to Human Rights body

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the UN General Assembly voted to elect 15 new members to the Human Rights Council. However, Russia and Peru were unsuccessful in their bids to secure a seat on the council.



The countries elected to serve a three-year term on the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, starting on January 1, include Albania, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, China, Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, Dominican Republic, France, Ghana, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malawi, and the Netherlands.



Russia was competing for a position in the East European regional group, pitted against Albania and Bulgaria, but did not receive enough votes to secure a seat on the council.



The Human Rights Council, consisting of 47 member nations, was established in 2006 with the mandate of promoting and safeguarding human rights. It has frequently faced criticism for allowing countries with poor human rights records to become members.



After its "special military operation" in Ukraine began in 2022, Russia, a previous participant of the rights group, was dismissed from the Council.



Verdicts of the Council are not lawfully compulsory but have diplomatic power.

