In Zaporizhzhia Region, 25 Settlements Come Under Russian Fire In Past Day

On Tuesday, the Russian invasion forces shelled 25 settlements across Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Yuriy Malashko, Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday, the Russian military launched 127 strikes on 25 populated areas. A total of 101 artillery rounds hit the territory of Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Stepove, Pyatykhatky, Lobkove, Lukianivske, and other settlements on the line of fire," Malashko informed.

According to the official, the invaders opened fire on the village of Nadiia, launched airstrikes on Orikhiv, Robotyne, and Mala Tokmachka, and six strikes involving MLR systems on Novodanylivka, Robotyne, and Mala Tokmachka. Also, 15 UAV strikes were recorded – in Levadne, Robotyne, Charivne, Novoivanivka, Temyrivka, Novodanylivka, and Mali Shcherbaky.

According to the administration chief, 21 reports were filed of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. No casualties were reported.

Since the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion, 436 civilians, including 26 children, were killed by Russian strikes across the Ukrainian-controlled territory of Zaporizhzhia region.