Amid Russian War, 1,183 Children Missing In Ukraine - Ombudsman's Office

A total of 1,183 children have gone missing in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

This was reported by the press service of the Ombudsman's Office , Ukrinform saw.

"According to the report by the children's search portal, Children of War, as of October 11, 2023, a total of 1,183 children are missing, and 18,812 missing children have been located," the press service said.

As reported, PACE President Tiny Kox and numerous lawmakers took part in a joint Ukrainian-Latvian event where they discussed the crimes committed by the Russian Federation by abducting Ukrainian children.