Cultural Village At Qatar Expo 23.. A Display Of Proud Heritage

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Saud Al-Ajmi

(Photo feature) DOHA, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- The cultural village at Al-Bidda Park in Rumaila, Qatar, reflects the country's proud heritage and history.

As part of the Expo 2023 functions, the village focuses on telling visitors about the history of Qatar and informing them about traditional crafts practiced in the country.

Speaking to KUNA on the issue, village supervisor Khaled Al-Ammari said that the facility houses several traditional tents dedicated to certain crafts such as fishing tools, miniature shipbuilding, and more.

The main goal is to tell the world about Qatar's rich traditions, affirmed Al-Ammari, adding that preserving such crafts was a national duty that should be continued for generations to come.

International Horticultural Expo 2023, Doha, began on October second under the theme of "Green Desert, Better Environment" and will continue until March 28, 2024. (end) sss