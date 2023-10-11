WTW Climate Practice To Focus On Quantification And Mitigation Of Climate Risk

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), announced today that it is bringing its climate and WTW's industry leading Risk & Analytics capabilities more closely together under common leadership. Climate risk represents a significant and growing concern for businesses globally and moving forward WTW will focus on bringing the company's core risk and analytics strengths, combined with extensive climate expertise, to help clients quantify, mitigate and transfer climate related risks.

WTW was a pioneer amongst global brokers to invest in climate analytics and is a leading adviser on the management of physical and transition related climate risks. Refocusing WTW's climate practice creates stronger alignment with the current demand from clients and plays to the company's core strengths.

John Merkovsky, WTW's head of risk and analytics, said,“The re-focused climate practice is another step in delivering on our 'smarter way to risk' commitment through ongoing investments in superior data, technology, and talent.”

Commenting on WTW's re-focused climate practice, Peter Carter said,“Clients are looking for ever greater support in understanding what climate risk means for their organisations. WTW has significant climate expertise, which combined with the company's core risk and analytics capabilities and risk management strengths, makes us ideally qualified to help clients navigate this growing challenge.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce, and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.

For more information on WTW's new climate campaign, 'A smarter way to manage climate risk':



Media contacts

Miles Russell - +44 7903262118