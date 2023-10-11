Screen Protective Film Market To Hit US$ 84,729.94 Million By 2031 | Updated Analysis Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global S creen P rotective F ilm M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2031. Factors such as increasing demand for the product owing to remarkable technological development, and improved product designs also drive the market growth. Moreover, the high demand for smartphones globally aids and promotes the market expansion of screen protective films market growth. According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the screen protective film market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 84,729.94 million by 2031 and USD 52,018.15 million by 2023. The market which was valued at USD 49,487.28 million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.3% during the period 2023-2031. The report highlights the significant growth in the growing demand for screen protective film for mobile phone applications. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the screen protective film market. Get Sample Report @ A screen protector is an additional sheet of material commonly polyurethane or laminated glass that can be attached to the screen of an electronic device and protect it against physical damage. It aids in shielding screens from liquid spills and other causes of water damage, preserving both user costs and brand value for the companies that invest in making these products. Screen protective films are typically made of plastic or tempered glass, and they are available in a variety of thicknesses and styles. Screen protective films are important because they can help to extend the life of electronic device and keep its screen looking new. They can also help to improve the performance of the device by reducing glare and making it easier to see the screen in bright sunlight. Global Screen Protective Film Market : Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2031 Market Size in 2031 (USD Million) USD 84,729.94 Million CAGR (2023-2031) 6.3% By Material Type Tempered Glass, PET, and Others By Application Mobile Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Watches Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and More. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players 3M, Zagg, Otterbox, Belkin, Corning Inc., Spigen Inc., Tech Armor, Zollotech, Nothing Technology Limited, and McMaster-Carr Supply Company

Global Screen Protective Film Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Material Type, the tempered glass segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Tempered glass has gained widespread acceptance among the masses as a mobile phone screen protector because of its outstanding multi-layered and shock-absorbing properties. Moreover, several manufacturers are developing innovative and strong glasses to protect phones from damage.

Based on Application, the mobile phones segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2022. Increasing concern about screen security in smartphones is creating an increase in demand for screen-protective films. Owing to the growth in the purchasing power of consumers, almost every person has a smartphone and it is the most accident-prone device.

Based on Region , in the year 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth. The major factor for the regional development is increasing demand for the product in mobile phones and tablets as well as other electronic devices.

Competitive Landscape

3M, Zagg, Otterbox, Belkin, and Corning Inc. are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are substantially leveraging their technologies for the development of a new range of screen protective films. Further, the screen protective film market is expected to grow steadily due to the increasing mobile accessories demand, especially in regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the trend toward increasing expansion of screen protective film players in the international market is expected to increase the competition in the industry.

Recent Developments



In February 2023, Belkin International, Inc. introduced the 'ScreenForce TrueClear Curve' screen protectors of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. By obtaining Samsung's approval, Belkin's screen protectors for the Galaxy S23 series are recognized as authorized accessories for these devices. In March 2021, InvisibleShield released two screen protectors for the iPhone 12 family, both of which are made of an innovative material known as D3O. It's a type of non-Newtonian fluid, according to the organization.

Key Market Takeaways



North America accounted for the highest market share at 37.21% valued at USD 18,414.22 million in 2022 and USD 19,251.92 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 30,409.58 million in 2031. Moreover, in North America, the U.S. accounted for the highest market share of 89.30% during the base year of 2022.

Based on material type, the tempered glass segment accounted for the highest market share contribution to the screen protective film market statistics in 2022.

In the application, the mobile phones segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of the screen protective film market statistics during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market demand for screen protective film due to growing smartphone sales, specifically in emerging markets such as India and China, which are likely to fuel industry expansion.

List of Major Global Screen Protective Film Market:



3M

Zagg

Otterbox

Belkin

Corning Inc.

Spigen Inc.

Tech Armor

Zollotech

Nothing Technology Limited McMaster-Carr Supply Company

Global Screen Protective Film Market Segmentation:



By Material Type



Tempered Glass



PET

Others

By Application



Mobile Phones



Tablets



Laptops Watches

Frequently Asked Questions in the Screen Protective Film Market Report



What was the market size of the screen-protective film industry in 2022?

In 2022, the market size of screen protective film was USD 49,487.28 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for the screen-protective film industry by 2031?

In 2031, the market size of screen protective film will be expected to reach USD 84,729.94 million.

What are the key factors restraining the growth of the screen protective film market?

The touch sensitivity gets hampered in terms of touch precision even in the case of best quality tempered glass which restraint the market growth.

What is the dominating segment in the screen protective film market by material type?

In 2022, the tempered glass segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall screen protective film market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in the screen protective film market? North America accounted for the highest market share in the overall screen protective film market.

