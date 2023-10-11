6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Western Afghanistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kabul: Another strong earthquake has shaken part of western Afghanistan where a quake in the same region on Saturday killed more than 2,000 people.

According to the US Geological Survey, the 6.3-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday morning occurred at a shallow depth with its epicenter about 29 kilometers north of the city of Herat. As per USGC, the depth of the quake was 10.0 km.

Information on casualties and damage from the latest tremor was not immediately available from authorities.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes - especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range - as it lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates, but Saturday's disaster was the worst to strike the war-ravaged country in more than 25 years. The earthquake left nearly 2500 killed, and completely destroyed at least 11 villages in Herat province's Zenda Jan district.