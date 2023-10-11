Syrian army’s attacks on Idlib force 79,000 citizens to flee

(MENAFN) Over the past week, tens of thousands of civilians in Syria's Idlib province have been forced to flee due to the military offensives conducted by the Syrian army and their ally, Russia.



According to Mohammed Hallaj, the director of the Syria Emergency Response Coordinator, these offensives involved both ground and aerial attacks on 61 civilian settlements located within the boundaries of the de-escalation zone in Idlib.



Hallaj further noted that the attacks in Idlib and Aleppo utilized weaponry prohibited by international laws on nine occasions, resulting in the tragic loss of 42 lives, including 12 children and nine women. Additionally, 214 other civilians sustained injuries during these assaults.



"Fifty-one public buildings, including 11 schools, seven tent camps, 15 health facilities, were hit in Idlib,” he declared, emphasizing that 79,000 citizens have been evacuated due to the raids.



He also mentioned that two workers from humanitarian assistance organizations were pronounced dead as well as four staff members were wounded in the assaults.

