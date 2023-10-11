German police apprehend right-wing extremist groups for terror plans

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, German police conducted a series of raids aimed at apprehending individuals affiliated with right-wing extremist groups. The suspects were allegedly involved in a conspiracy to abduct the Health Minister and had also planned significant acts of terrorism.



Law enforcement arrested five extremists linked to the far-right Reichsburger (Reich Citizens) movement across six different federal states.



One of the arrested individuals, a 41-year-old suspect from Wolfratshausen in southeastern Germany, was allegedly part of a plot dating back two years to kidnap Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. The motive behind this plan was said to be the minister's enforcement of stringent COVID-19 measures.



Prosecutors revealed that the right-wing extremist had intended to travel to Croatia to acquire a firearm for use in the abduction scheme, as reported by a German public broadcaster.



The remaining four suspects were reportedly either providing support for or actively participating in schemes to carry out acts of terror with the intention of sowing chaos nationwide and destabilizing Germany's democratic system.

