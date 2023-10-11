‘WHO’ reiterates request to terminate hostilities in Gaza

(MENAFN) on Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) repeated its request for a termination to aggressions that are leading to "untold suffering" in Israel as well as the Gaza Strip.



"Over 1,000 people have died and many more have been injured following horrific acts of violence by (the Palestinian group) Hamas on Saturday in Israel, and days of bombing by Israel in Gaza," the WHO stated in a declaration, highlighting that the suffering of too many families must be "unbearable."



The organization underlined that it has provided aid to health establishments in both Israel as well as the occupied Palestinian lands.



It declared that WHO Chief executive Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as well as Egyptian Leader Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday reached to an agreement on a WHO call to ease the transfer of health as well as additional humanitarian materials from the WHO to Gaza by the Rafah crossing.



"Such transport corridors must be protected," it noted.



The WHO stated that "the life-saving health response is now dependent on getting new supplies and fuel to healthcare facilities as fast as possible" because hospitals in Gaza are now using backup generators that are anticipated to run out of fuel in the next few days.

MENAFN11102023000045015839ID1107223249