IBPC Qatar, Invest Qatar Host Informative Business Roundtable

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indian Business & Professionals Council (IBPC Qatar) in collaboration with the Embassy of India and Invest Qatar recently hosted an informative business round table.

The event brought together Indian business leaders from retail, pharma, medical and IT sectors who are driven to explore new avenues for growth and international expansion. These companies showcased and shared their growth trajectory in Qatar.

During the business roundtable, Jeroen Carl Maria Nijland, Director of Investor Relations at Invest Qatar, welcomed the participants and provided valuable insights into Qatar's thriving business ecosystem, highlighting the strategic advantages, investment potential and emerging opportunities that Qatar offers.

IBPC Qatar acts as a platform to introduce Indian businesses and professionals to opportunities that project their expertise and strengths in various disciplines for prospective alliances with business & trade organizations operating in Qatar. IBPC Qatar also offers its members to have their voice heard by engaging with stakeholders on behalf of the community's professionals & businesspersons.