Moph Organises Graduation Ceremony For First Batch Of Field Epidemiology Program In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) recently organised the graduation ceremony of the first batch (Level I) of the Field Epidemiology Program in Qatar at the Itqan Clinical Innovation and Simulation Center in Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City.

The first batch of the program included the graduation of 23 health professionals from the MoPH and its partners who successfully completed the three-months training at the first level of the program of field and office work. The program will continue with the second batch before the end of this month.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the MoPH, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), the Regional Director of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a delegation from the Middle East Community Health Network, representatives from the US Embassy in Doha, and representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Qatar, Qatar Red Crescent, and Qatar Energy.

Dr. Saleh Ali Al Marri, Assistant Minister of Public Health for Health Affairs, praised the cooperation between Qatar and the United States, expressing his appreciation for the US CDC technical support with the field epidemiology program in embodiment of the cooperation between the two countries in achieving global health security.

Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani, Director of MoPH's Non-Communicable Disease Prevention Department and Co-Chair of the Field Epidemiology Program in Qatar, stressed the importance of the Field Epidemiology Program as one of the strategic projects aimed at qualifying health professionals and supporting them with advanced knowledge and expertise in the field of surveillance and investigation of epidemiological events.