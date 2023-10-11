Minister Of Justice Discusses Legal Cooperation With Lebanese, Egyptian Justice Ministers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Justice H E Masoud bin Mohammed Al Ameri met with Minister of Justice of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Counselor Omar Marwan (pictured) on the occasion of his participation in the 12th meeting of the Arab National Committees for International Humanitarian Law in Doha. He also met with Minister of Justice in the caretaker government of the Republic of Lebanon H E Judge Henry Khoury. During the meetings, they discussed legal cooperation relations between nations and ways to strengthen and develop them.