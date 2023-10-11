Lebanese FM Meets Qatar's Ambassador


10/11/2023 2:39:46 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in the caretaker government of the Republic of Lebanon H E Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

