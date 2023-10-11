Lebanese FM Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in the caretaker government of the Republic of Lebanon H E Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.