(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) DRO Tuskers Retains their Trophy in the DRO Premier League Cricket Tournament Season 2







Defending champions, DRO Tuskers, led by Riyas Baree and proudly owned by Prominent Insurance, Quick Supermarket, Sreekanth, and Giridhar, emerged victorious yet again in the 2nd edition of DRO Premier League Cricket Tournament. The highly action-packed tournament enthralled cricket lovers with top quality bowling, power batting, acrobatic fielding and brilliant captaincy. In a closely contested battle, DRO Patriots, owned by Waqas Ali and under the leadership of Sadat, claimed the runners-up position, falling just short on Net Run Rate (NRR). Ashiq Obeid became the Player of the Tournament and was crowned the Best Batsman. Meanwhile, Tony Daison showcased his bowling brilliance to become the Best Bowler of the season.

Following the success of the first season, the second season kicked off

last month According to organisers of DRO Premier League Cricket Tournament,“Cricket lovers had another thrilling season of cricket that lived up to its promise of great excitement and was action-packed than before”. DRO Kings, under the ownership of Plantscape LLC and Wellworth Contracting, led by Siraj Ismail, secured the third spot, and DRO Spartans, owned by Shani, Zahir, Anil, and captained by Aashir, earned a respectable fourth place.

The 2nd season was presented by Mech Experts and powered by 5G Technologies, ensuring fans enjoyed seamless cricketing action. The DRO Premier League Season-2 has left an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape among the community. Conceived with the objective that aims to foster cricketing talents across the community, the tournament helped to unearth many cricketing talents.



“The DRO Premier League Cricket Tournament is a well-planned event and is organised in a highly professional manner. There are strict guidelines in place. Apart from being an event of camaraderie, the tournament also provides a platform for aspiring and talented cricketers to showcase their cricketing skills.

There is a real passion for cricket in the community and we feel that we have to provide them the encouragement and the backing that will help them to emerge as good cricketers in the UAE cricket scene,” added one of the organisers.