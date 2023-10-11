Israeli Deaths Surge To 1,200

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Oct. 11 (Petra) -- The number of Israeli fatalities has risen to 1,200 since the beginning of the operation of Al-Aqsa Flood last Saturday, the Hebrew radio reported on Wednesday.The armed clashes and rocket launches have continued since the operation commenced.Furthermore, it indicated that the number of wounded has nearly reached 3,000, including hundreds in critical and serious condition.