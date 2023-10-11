Moderate Autumn Weather Forecast Throughout Week

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra) – The weather forecast for Wednesday indicated mild autumn conditions with generally moderate temperatures across the Kingdom.The Jordan Meteorological Department JMD said in its daily report that some low-level clouds are expected to appear throughout the day, accompanied by occasional moderate northwesterly winds.Looking ahead to the next three days, similar weather conditions are anticipated to persist, with low clouds and northwesterly moderate winds.Today's peak temperatures will be between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 13 or even 12C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 33C and lows of 23C.