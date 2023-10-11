Qatar Readies For Expo 2023 With Ornaments, Decorations Throughout Nation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Saud Al-Ajmi

DOHA, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- As the date for the Qatar Expo 2023 nears, ornaments and decorations began to pop up and adorn the streets, metro, and public places in Doha.

Expo 2023 -- which opens October 2nd, 2023, and lasts until March 28, 2024 -- will be an international extravaganza that will bring people from across the globe to Doha.

The event would feature challenges facing desert nations and the global efforts to counter desertification. (end)

