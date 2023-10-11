2Nd Canada-Africa Business Conference To Take Place In Nairobi From 19-20 February 2024

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business

( ) is delighted to announce the second Canada-Africa Business Conference, following the success of our first ever program at the Gaborone International Convention Centre in Botswana in 2019.

In partnership with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), the Canada-Africa Business Conference will bring together key players comprising a day-long program at the Muthaiga Country Club and a VIP Reception on 19 February, followed by a second day of site visits in Nairobi on 20 February 2024.

The event is open to all corporate members of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, as well as invited guests and sponsors – in partnership with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA).

Sectors to be represented already include medical care, infrastructure, energy, financing for Canada-Africa projects and FinTech. Additional sector focus areas are in progress, under the theme of Canada's role as a trusted partner across African markets - in the vital context of Kenya as a key gateway to the East Africa region and the continent.

''We look forward to announcing program updates, as we confirm the participation of leading decision-makers,'' says, Garreth Bloor, President of Canada-Africa Chamber President. He added: ''Our previous engagements in Kenya have always been an incredible success and this is testament – in no small part - to the key role of Kenya and KEPSA in Canada-Africa trade and investment''.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business and look forward to the forum that will promote trade and investment between Canada and our great continent of Africa. This forum aims to widen the scope of available opportunities in medical care, infrastructure, energy, FinTech and project financing” said Ms Carole Kariuki, Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA).

All attendees are invited to join us for an evening reception on Monday 19 February 2024, following our conference program during the day. We are honoured that H.E. Christopher Thornley, the Canadian High Commissioner to Kenya, has graciously extended this invitation to all delegates of the 2nd Canada-Africa Business Conference.

More information can be found here ( ).

